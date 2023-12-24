Local shop gives space to small businesses in need

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) -This is a time for giving and a local shop is doing that year-round for 50 small businesses.

The idea came from two friends who wanted to give entrepreneurs a place to call home.

Co-owner of S&J Unique Boutique Staci Cook said, “We got together and decided to open up a shop to help other small businesses bring their dreams to a building.”

Staci and Jan of the S&J Unique Boutique started the business for local vendors who didn’t have a brick-and-mortar location like Megan Lentz who’s a self-taught seamstress for children. Lentz said, “I just found a post on Facebook and I messaged Staci and I said I have some kids stuff and I don’t know if you have any openings for kids stuff and she was like yeah come on in!”

Her creations are inspired by her kids. She now works at S&J Unique Boutique and says she feels like family when she’s there.

“I’m not from around here I’m from the Dayton area so I’m just slowly growing and building different connections with people around here who aren’t family,” Lentz said.

Staci tells 13abc the shop has over 50 venders there that create things like candles, lotions, and wood paintings. She says she’s grateful to give this space to vendors who are in need and emphasizes the importance of shopping locally.

”You could be helping buy shoes for their child or out food on the table. When you support a small business you’re supporting their whole family,” Cook said.

For those last-minute Christmas gift stop by the shop on Christmas Eve from 11-2.

