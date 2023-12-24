13abc Marketplace
Contests
Military Greetings
Home Giveaway
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

Mother accused of starving 10-year-old son is charged with murder

The suspect faces life in prison or the death penalty, if convicted. (WRAL, MORRISVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 1:44 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (AP) - A North Carolina mother accused of starving her 10-year-old son has been charged with murder and negligent child abuse in his death, according to police.

The woman, identified as 33-year-old Priyanka Tiwari, was arrested Thursday by Morrisville police, news outlets reported.

Officers responded Wednesday to a report of an unresponsive child at the home and could not revive the boy.

“It was determined that significant time had passed since the child’s death due to the state of the body,” according to a statement from the town of Morrisville. The boy’s body was in a state of decomposition, police said.

Warrants allege she had been starving the boy, but did not say for how long. Abuse and neglect were believed to be contributing factors in the boy’s death, police said.

During a brief court hearing on Thursday, a judge ordered the woman be held without bail and be represented by the capital defender’s office, the News & Observer reported. That office said it had not yet assigned an attorney to her case.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

One person was killed in a crash on Dorr Street.
Community remembers teen killed in crash at Dorr and Crissey
Eric Scott, 16, was shot and killed in Toledo on Dec. 20, 2023. He was a football player at...
Springfield HS football player killed in Toledo shooting
Oregon Police say the woman in these surveillance photos has posed as a customer inside at...
Woman accused of stealing identities, withdrawing money from accounts across Northwest Ohio
TPD received a Shot Spotter alert for 10 to 15 rounds as well as a 911 call for a person shot on.
Juvenile dead, another in critical condition following shooting on Mulberry and Bronson
Police are searching for 24-year-old Jermaine Johnson who is facing charges related to the...
TPD searching for second suspect charged in triple shooting that killed 14-year-old

Latest News

The suspect faces life in prison or the death penalty, if convicted. (WRAL, MORRISVILLE POLICE...
Mother arrested for allegedly starving 10-year-old son to death
12/23: Derek's Saturday 11pm Forecast
12/23: Derek's Saturday 11pm Forecast
Prosecutors say Jonathan Allen Dunn faces multiple charges after allegedly killing a...
Man charged with killing 2-year-old boy, badly injuring his twin sister
The Ocala Police Department said they were responding to “an active shooting” situation at the...
Police: 1 killed, 1 injured in shooting at Florida shopping mall