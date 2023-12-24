Two dogs dead and one woman sent to hospital from Fostoria Christmas Eve house fire

Fostoria, Ohio (WTVG) - A Fostoria house fire Sunday morning killed two dogs and sent a woman to the hospital according to the Fostoria Police Department (FPD).

Officials say that the woman was one of two occupants of the house, and was the only person home at the time of the fire. Police say that it was a reported couch fire.

According to officials, the woman was sent to the hospital with minor injuries, and two dogs were found dead inside the home. Officials say the house is inhabitable.

FPD says that the fire is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal.

