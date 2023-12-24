13abc Marketplace
Contests
Military Greetings
Home Giveaway
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

Two dogs dead and one woman sent to hospital from Fostoria Christmas Eve house fire

Fostoria house fire
Fostoria house fire(WTVG)
By Alivia Hartpence
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 1:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Fostoria, Ohio (WTVG) - A Fostoria house fire Sunday morning killed two dogs and sent a woman to the hospital according to the Fostoria Police Department (FPD).

Officials say that the woman was one of two occupants of the house, and was the only person home at the time of the fire. Police say that it was a reported couch fire.

According to officials, the woman was sent to the hospital with minor injuries, and two dogs were found dead inside the home. Officials say the house is inhabitable.

FPD says that the fire is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed in a crash on Dorr Street.
Community remembers teen killed in crash at Dorr and Crissey
Eric Scott, 16, was shot and killed in Toledo on Dec. 20, 2023. He was a football player at...
Springfield HS football player killed in Toledo shooting
Oregon Police say the woman in these surveillance photos has posed as a customer inside at...
Woman accused of stealing identities, withdrawing money from accounts across Northwest Ohio
TPD received a Shot Spotter alert for 10 to 15 rounds as well as a 911 call for a person shot on.
Juvenile dead, another in critical condition following shooting on Mulberry and Bronson
Police are searching for 24-year-old Jermaine Johnson who is facing charges related to the...
TPD searching for second suspect charged in triple shooting that killed 14-year-old

Latest News

What should be a time of giving and yuletide cheer turned into a nightmare for a couple in...
Local woman has identity stolen, bank account drained days before Christmas
What should be a time of giving and yuletide cheer turned into a nightmare for a couple in...
Identity and check washing scam
Light-up display Nevada Street
Light show display
Widespread dense fog continues through the late morning and will dissipate as temperatures...
12/24: Erin's Christmas Eve Forecast