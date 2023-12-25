13abc Marketplace
12/25: Erin’s Christmas Day Forecast

Are you dreaming of a grey/green Christmas? You’re in luck!
Dreaming of a grey Christmas? The dense fog sticks north of the Maumee River through the late morning.
By Erin Ashley
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 5:16 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Dense fog sticks north of the Maumee through the late morning, impacting any morning Christmas travel. Temperatures today climb to the upper 50s - over 20 degrees warmer than what we typically see this time of year. Tonight’s showers arrive after 4pm in southwestern counties, and stretch towards Lucas County after sunset. Few rumbles of thunder is possible with this, and wind gusts kick up to 30 mph. Rainfall totals for most of us stick between a quarter to half an inch, with higher totals nearing an inch. Tuesday is looking much drier with temperatures still mild and mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures start to tumble back to something a little more normal as we head into the final days of 2023.

