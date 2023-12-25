13abc Marketplace
Sharing food, culture and memories of Palestine at ‘Pass the Plate’

Amid tragedy overseas, the Toledo chapter of American Muslims for Palestine invited community members to “Pass the Plate,” in an open forum event.
By Lily Lowndes
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 12:19 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Palestine is top of mind for people across the world this holiday season, including people here at home.

Amid tragedy overseas, the Toledo chapter of American Muslims for Palestine invited community members to “Pass the Plate,” in an open forum event.

Community members joined together to share memories of their experiences in Palestine, taking turns telling stories of joy and of sorrow in an open forum, talking about family members, personal experiences, and places in Palestine.

Mona Abu-Shaban was one of the organizers of Pass the Plate. She said this event was all about building community and sharing with one another.

“We want to bring everybody together to share a plate of our food and a plate of our desserts and we hope to learn from other community members of their experiences as they learn from our experiences and our culture,” Abu-Shaban said.

Palestinians and non-Palestinians sat together to talk, ask questions and share with one another.

“We want everybody to be able to come and enjoy this space, and if you do have a question, we welcome it,” Abu-Shaban said.

People asked about life in Palestine, and about Palestinian traditions and customs that have been passed down for generations.

“I think it’s really important to highlight that,” Jasmin Abu-Hummos, an AMP Toledo board member said. “It’s very rich and has been passed down from generation and generation and it’s something that we’ll never forget and it’s just so beautiful and I love it. I love being Palestinian.”

Abu-Shaban said anyone interested in learning more about Palestine should come to AMP’s events, and share with the community.

“We encourage it and we want them to learn and we want them to be part of our community and we want to be part of their community,” Abu-Shaban said.

This was the first Pass the Plate event held by AMP Toledo, and organizers said they hope to continue to host these discussions monthly.

