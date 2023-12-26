13abc Marketplace
Contests
Military Greetings
Home Giveaway
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

12/25: Derek’s Christmas 11pm Forecast

Mild Tuesday, a little rain. Then, cooling down for the rest of the week.
12/25: Derek’s Christmas 11pm Forecast
By Derek Witt
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 12:31 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TONIGHT: Periods of rain, breezy, and mild with lows in the low 50s. TUESDAY: Cloudy with a few showers around; highs in the upper 50s. TUESDAY NIGHT: Some rain with a rumble of thunder possible and lows near 40. WEDNESDAY: A sprinkle possible early. Otherwise, partly sunny with highs in the upper 40s. EXTENDED: A mix of rain and snow showers Thursday, but with highs in the low 40s, any snow is unlikely to stick. A brief flurry possible Friday morning; afternoon highs in the mid-40s under increasing sunshine. Mostly sunny Saturday with highs near 40. Mostly cloudy for New Years Eve and New Years Day. Highs will be in the upper 30s each day, and some isolated rain and snow showers can’t be ruled out.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed in a crash on Dorr Street.
Community remembers teen killed in crash at Dorr and Crissey
What should be a time of giving and yuletide cheer turned into a nightmare for a couple in...
Local woman has identity stolen, bank account drained days before Christmas
Eric Scott, 16, was shot and killed in Toledo on Dec. 20, 2023. He was a football player at...
Springfield HS football player killed in Toledo shooting
Oregon Police say the woman in these surveillance photos has posed as a customer inside at...
Woman accused of stealing identities, withdrawing money from accounts across Northwest Ohio
Police are searching for 24-year-old Jermaine Johnson who is facing charges related to the...
TPD searching for second suspect charged in triple shooting that killed 14-year-old

Latest News

12/25: Derek’s Christmas 11pm Forecast
12/25: Derek’s Christmas 11pm Forecast
Dreaming of a grey Christmas? The dense fog sticks north of the Maumee River through the late...
12/25: Erin’s Christmas Day Forecast
Dreaming of a grey Christmas? The dense fog sticks north of the Maumee River through the late...
12/25: Erin's Christmas Day Forecast
12/24: Derek’s Christmas Eve 11pm Forecast
12/24: Derek's Christmas Eve 11pm Forecast