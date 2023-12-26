12/25: Derek’s Christmas 11pm Forecast

TONIGHT: Periods of rain, breezy, and mild with lows in the low 50s. TUESDAY: Cloudy with a few showers around; highs in the upper 50s. TUESDAY NIGHT: Some rain with a rumble of thunder possible and lows near 40. WEDNESDAY: A sprinkle possible early. Otherwise, partly sunny with highs in the upper 40s. EXTENDED: A mix of rain and snow showers Thursday, but with highs in the low 40s, any snow is unlikely to stick. A brief flurry possible Friday morning; afternoon highs in the mid-40s under increasing sunshine. Mostly sunny Saturday with highs near 40. Mostly cloudy for New Years Eve and New Years Day. Highs will be in the upper 30s each day, and some isolated rain and snow showers can’t be ruled out.

