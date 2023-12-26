12/26: Dan’s Tuesday Noon Forecast
Free trial version of spring ending later this week
It was our 4th warmest Christmas on record (and warmest since 1982), and we’ve rolled past the holiday with similar highs and more showers arriving later this evening (maybe a few rumbles of thunder as well). The midweek will provide mostly sunny skies and cooler highs near 50F, with light rain showers swirling around the backside of the same slow-moving low to our west right now. A brief switch to a few flurries is possible Friday morning, as temperatures dip to the freezing mark for the first time in a week and highs return to seasonably cool 40s. A light rain/snow mix is also currently slated for New Year’s Eve Sunday into Monday.
