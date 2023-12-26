13abc Marketplace
12/26: Erin’s Tuesday Forecast

From spring temperatures to winter snowflakes in a few days
We reach mild temperatures in the upper 50s once again before they tumble down towards the new year.
By Erin Ashley
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 5:11 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Today features one more day in the upper 50s with overcast skies. Showers and a few rumbles of thunder are likely east of I-75 late this afternoon, and there is a slight chance of a shower early Wednesday. Wednesday features mostly sunny skies and low 50s. A system from the north arrives Thursday into Friday. It features mainly rain showers, but it will slowly transition into some snowflakes (none of which are expected to stick with how warm we are right now!). 2023 wraps up a little above average with temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s, and models are showing signs of a late week weathermaker that will produce little precipitation totals.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

