12/26: Erin’s Tuesday Forecast

Today features one more day in the upper 50s with overcast skies. Showers and a few rumbles of thunder are likely east of I-75 late this afternoon, and there is a slight chance of a shower early Wednesday. Wednesday features mostly sunny skies and low 50s. A system from the north arrives Thursday into Friday. It features mainly rain showers, but it will slowly transition into some snowflakes (none of which are expected to stick with how warm we are right now!). 2023 wraps up a little above average with temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s, and models are showing signs of a late week weathermaker that will produce little precipitation totals.

