13abc Marketplace
Contests
Military Greetings
Home Giveaway
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

Bomb threats made to Tri-State synagogues, institutions are hoaxes, feds say

Photos and video from earlier Tuesday show several Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office vehicles...
Photos and video from earlier Tuesday show several Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office vehicles parked outside Jewish Hospital.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 12:43 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bomb threat incidents made toward synagogues or other institutions are hoaxes, according to the FBI’s Cincinnati field office.

On Tuesday, FBI Cincinnati Public Affairs Specialist Todd Lindgren said the bureau is aware of “numerous hoax incidents.”

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office said Congregation Beth Adam, Jewish Hospital, and Mercy Anderson received bomb threats through emails around 8 a.m.

Specially trained dogs searched each building and no credible threats were found.

“Our Intelligence Unit confirmed that this email was part of a larger, statewide threat that was sent to multiple email addresses with the same language,” the sheriff’s office stated.

Toledo-area synagogues target of false bomb threats Tuesday, Jewish leaders say

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is ongoing.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

What should be a time of giving and yuletide cheer turned into a nightmare for a couple in...
Local woman has identity stolen, bank account drained days before Christmas
One person was killed in a crash on Dorr Street.
Community remembers teen killed in crash at Dorr and Crissey
Eric Scott, 16, was shot and killed in Toledo on Dec. 20, 2023. He was a football player at...
Springfield HS football player killed in Toledo shooting
Oregon Police say the woman in these surveillance photos has posed as a customer inside at...
Woman accused of stealing identities, withdrawing money from accounts across Northwest Ohio
Police are searching for 24-year-old Jermaine Johnson who is facing charges related to the...
TPD searching for second suspect charged in triple shooting that killed 14-year-old

Latest News

Findlay Library
‘Read for Life’ gets new life thanks to grant in Findlay
THE365
Changes coming to WTVG programming lineup in 2024
Jewish Federation and Foundation of Greater Toledo reports false bomb threats on Dec. 26, 2023
Local synagogues target of false bomb threats Tuesday, Jewish leaders say
Greenfield Village is an outdoor history museum that’s been taking people on a trip through...
Hittin’ the Town at Greenfield Village’s Holiday Nights
The Read for Life program is getting a boost, all thanks to a new grant from the...
‘Read for Life’ gets new life thanks to grant in Findlay