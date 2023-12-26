Bomb threats made to Tri-State synagogues, institutions are hoaxes, feds say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bomb threat incidents made toward synagogues or other institutions are hoaxes, according to the FBI’s Cincinnati field office.

On Tuesday, FBI Cincinnati Public Affairs Specialist Todd Lindgren said the bureau is aware of “numerous hoax incidents.”

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office said Congregation Beth Adam, Jewish Hospital, and Mercy Anderson received bomb threats through emails around 8 a.m.

Specially trained dogs searched each building and no credible threats were found.

“Our Intelligence Unit confirmed that this email was part of a larger, statewide threat that was sent to multiple email addresses with the same language,” the sheriff’s office stated.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is ongoing.

