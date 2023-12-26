13abc Marketplace
Changes coming to WTVG programming lineup in 2024

THE365
THE365(Gray Television/WIBW)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 5:34 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The new year will bring exciting changes to the WTVG programming lineup.

THE365 is a fresh alternative that will be on 13.4 starting on New Year’s Day. THE365 features blockbuster movies such as Will Smith in “I Am Legend” and Tyler Perry in “Madea’s Family Reunion,” along with hit series such as Oprah Winfrey’s “Queen Sugar.” You can watch for free on 13.4.

With those changes, Circle Country will stop broadcasting on Jan. 1, but it will still be available for free on streaming platforms such as Roku, Samsung TV and more.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

