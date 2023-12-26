Crash involving two vehicles slams trailer into Mexican-American grocery store

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A car and pickup truck in a crash caused significant damage to a family-owned Mexican-American grocery store on Toledo’s East Side.

“(My parents) said it was a loud noise like a bomb, but they called us to get here soon, so all my brothers and sisters got here soon,” said Sandra Hernandez, daughter of the owners, and manager of La Mexicana. “The ice machine got damaged, some of the flooring got damaged, some of the refrigerators got damaged.”

Hernandez said her parents were at the store Friday, Dec. 22, 2023, at about 2:40 PM when they heard the collision out front and saw the trailer slam into the front of their store. No one inside the business was hurt and the report from Toledo Police shows those inside the vehicles were not hurt either.

The force of the impact tore up the walls, floor, and equipment inside La Mexicana, a store that has served this neighborhood nearly 32 years. It’s even open every year on Christmas. This year, La Mexicana was once again open for the holiday.

“On Christmas Day, yes, we were. We had a lot of tamale orders. We had a lot of Menudo orders,” explained Hernandez. “The fire department told us that we could open up. It was safe to open up.”

Since the crash happened at the start of the holiday weekend, Hernandez said her family is still waiting for an insurance adjuster to come survey the damages. Meantime, La Mexicana will remain open and will continue serving this neighborhood even on New Years’ Day.

