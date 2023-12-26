Hittin’ the Town at Greenfield Village’s Holiday Nights

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Greenfield Village is an outdoor history museum that’s been taking people on a trip through time for nearly a century. It’s part of The Henry Ford in Dearborn. And this month visitors have a unique way to take it all in after dark.

Every December, the space hosts an event called Holiday Nights and it’s well worth the trip to Dearborn.

“We have about 85 acres you can walk through, with dozens of historic buildings,” Lori Petrelius, a museum programs manager for The Henry Ford said.

You can see everything from a courthouse where Abraham Lincoln once practiced law, to a Cotswold cottage from England. And this time of year, the village is all decked out for the season.

“You’re walking amongst all the historical homes and buildings. You can go inside and see presenters showing you what the holidays would have been like throughout history,” Petrelius said.

And when the sun sets in December they flip the switch, giving visitors a unique view of the village at night.

“As you’re walking through the village there are special lights throughout. There are fire spots for you to warm up and you get to see how important holidays have been throughout time and see where some of the traditions we have today came from,” Petrelius said.

There are activities for everyone.

“We have carolers, an ice rink, free Model T rides, rides on the carousel, horse-drawn carriages. Santa is here as well. We end the night with a holiday sing-a-long and holiday fireworks display,” Petrelius said.

There are also plenty of ways to get a taste of history.

“There are so many delicious food options from our on-site restaurants, including A Taste of History, to different food trucks and vendors. You can even get those chestnuts roasted on an open fire,” Petrelius said

And for nearly a quarter century, holiday nights have been a time-honored tradition for generations of families.

“We have grandparents bringing grandkids and parents bringing their children who remember coming as a child,” Petrelius said.

Holiday nights are an illuminating way to see history and make some of your own.

Holiday Nights runs Dec. 22 and 23 at Greenfield Village. And then Dec. 26 - 28.

To learn more and check ticket availability, click here.

