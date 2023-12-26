13abc Marketplace
Officials give all clear after bomb threat at Fulton Co. Health Center

By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 12:24 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
FULTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - Officials have given the all clear following a bomb threat at the Fulton County Health Center Tuesday morning.

On Dec. 26 around 9:34 a.m., FCHC received an email that stated there were explosives inside the hospital and in other hospitals around Ohio. FCHC followed its bomb threat policy and notified the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, the Wauseon Police Department and the Wauseon Fire Department.

FCHC said when officials arrived, evacuations were ordered and an extensive search of the building took place.

According to WPD, the building was found to be safe and staff was allowed to return to work.

If anyone has any information related to this incident, contact the Wauseon Police Department at 419-335-3821.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

