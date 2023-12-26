Officials respond to ‘dangerous’ natural gas leak at Northwood retail plaza

NORTHWOOD, Ohio (WTVG) - Investigators are working to find the source of a gas leak at a retail plaza in Northwood.

According to the Lake Township Fire Department, natural gas levels were within a “dangerous, potentially explosive” range at 4600 Woodville Road Tuesday after an indoor natural gas leak. LTFD crews shut the gas off and ventilated the building but Columbia Gas representatives are there tracking down the source of the leak.

The fire department urged the public to call ahead before visiting the Marco’s Pizza and Premier Vision Group located at the plaza.

