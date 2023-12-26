13abc Marketplace
Contests
Military Greetings
Home Giveaway
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

Ohio’s new laws, policies to know for 2024

The new Social Media Parental Notification Act takes effect on Jan. 15.
The new Social Media Parental Notification Act takes effect on Jan. 15.(WAFB)
By Amber Jayanth
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 2:04 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Several new laws and policies will go into effect in Ohio early in the new year.

Starting Jan. 1, the minimum wage will be raised for some workers thanks to a constitutional amendment passed by the state’s voters in 2006.

The amendment calls for Ohio’s minimum wage to increase based on the rate of inflation.

The minimum wage will increase in 2024 from $10.10 to $10.45 per hour for non-tipped employees and from $5.05 to $5.25 per hour for tipped employees.

Some other changes coming with the New Year include how teens will be using social media.

The new Social Media Parental Notification Act takes effect on Jan. 15.

This act, passed by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine in July, requires minors 16 years old and under to have their parents’ permission before using social media sites and apps like Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok and Snapchat.

Social media platform owners will be responsible for developing procedures for verifying whether a user is under 16, which can include: Signing a digital form consenting to the terms of service, using a credit card, debit card, or other online payment system, calling a toll-free telephone number or connecting to trained personnel via video conference.

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted pushed for the new law, saying he thinks social media is designed to be addictive and is harming the mental health of children.

He said it is time that parents have more say in the digital lives of their children.

Apps and websites for online shopping are exempt from the new requirements.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

What should be a time of giving and yuletide cheer turned into a nightmare for a couple in...
Local woman has identity stolen, bank account drained days before Christmas
One person was killed in a crash on Dorr Street.
Community remembers teen killed in crash at Dorr and Crissey
Eric Scott, 16, was shot and killed in Toledo on Dec. 20, 2023. He was a football player at...
Springfield HS football player killed in Toledo shooting
Oregon Police say the woman in these surveillance photos has posed as a customer inside at...
Woman accused of stealing identities, withdrawing money from accounts across Northwest Ohio
Police are searching for 24-year-old Jermaine Johnson who is facing charges related to the...
TPD searching for second suspect charged in triple shooting that killed 14-year-old

Latest News

Findlay Library
‘Read for Life’ gets new life thanks to grant in Findlay
THE365
Changes coming to WTVG programming lineup in 2024
Jewish Federation and Foundation of Greater Toledo reports false bomb threats on Dec. 26, 2023
Local synagogues target of false bomb threats Tuesday, Jewish leaders say
Greenfield Village is an outdoor history museum that’s been taking people on a trip through...
Hittin’ the Town at Greenfield Village’s Holiday Nights
The Read for Life program is getting a boost, all thanks to a new grant from the...
‘Read for Life’ gets new life thanks to grant in Findlay