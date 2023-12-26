‘Read for Life’ gets new life thanks to grant in Findlay

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - The Read for Life program at the Findlay-Hancock Public Library is getting a boost, all thanks to a new grant from the Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation Board.

“So, Read for Life has decided to take the lead when it comes to making sure that immigrants and refugees that live in our community have access to English education,” Brian Treece, president of the Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation said.

Volunteers with the program tutor those seeking to learn English as a second language. Library director Sarah Clevidence said the library has played host the last 14 years.

“So, generally, we have around 30 individuals who are working one on one with tutors. Last year we also added some classroom environments, because we didn’t have enough volunteer tutors to keep up with the demand,” Clevidence said.

The library will use some of the new grant money to purchase new language kits and remodel a new space on the first floor, making it more inviting for tutoring those learning how to speak English.

“So, part of this reorganization that we’re doing will bring our Read for Life program up out of the library’s lower level and right into the main area of the library,” Clevidence said. “Really help those folks feel a little more integrated into the library. They’ll be able to see that welcome window right when they walk in and know that we’re really glad that they’re here and part of our community.”

The money, totaling over $10,000 the library received, is just a portion of more than $500,000 the foundation allocated in November.

“Supporting our mission to improve the quality of life for all in the community. So far this year we have been fortunate enough to grant out more than $3.7 million dollars doing our work to a wide variety of organizations,” Treece said.

Clevidence said the library is always looking for volunteers to be tutors with the Read for Life program. Training classes to be a tutor start January 12.

“We started the group classes because we didn’t have enough one-on-one tutors.

Be successful in the workforce or to read the notes coming home from their child’s school,” Clevidence said. “Really when you think about all of the challenges somebody new to the country might be facing, it’s really hard to get through those if you don’t speak the language.”

To volunteer or sign up for classes, visit this link.

