Toledo man arrested for allegedly resisting arrest, assaulting police officer

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man was arrested for allegedly resisting arrest and assaulting a police officer Tuesday morning.

On Dec. 26 around 1:05 a.m., Toledo Police officers were dispatched to the Five Points Apartment Complex for reports of a man and woman fighting and the man was said to have a gun.

According to TPD, when officers arrived, they heard a fight coming from an apartment and later came into contact with Mark Harris, 28, who was irate, non-compliant and allegedly reached for a handgun which led to a fight between Harris and an officer.

During the altercation, Harris allegedly struck the officer in the face causing a cut and swelling to the officer’s nose. Court documents say he punched the officer in the face multiple times. Harris was then arrested and charged with Assault of a Police Officer.

TPD says the officer did not seek medical treatment and is not expected to miss any work.

Harris is due back in court for his arraignment on Dec. 27.

