Toledo woman arrested for alleged stabbing

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo woman is facing charges for allegedly stabbing a man on Sunday night.

According to Toledo Police records, Jessica Krise, 33, of Toledo, is facing a Felonious Assault charge, a second-degree felony. Police allege she stabbed a 38-year-old man in the arm at a home in the 300 block of Mettler Avenue on Dec. 24. The victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

Krise was arrested and booked into the Lucas County jail. She is due back in court for her arraignment on Dec. 27.

