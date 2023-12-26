13abc Marketplace
Toledo woman arrested for alleged stabbing

Jessica Krise, 33, of Toledo, is facing a Felonious Assault charge for allegedly stabbing a...
Jessica Krise, 33, of Toledo, is facing a Felonious Assault charge for allegedly stabbing a man on Dec. 24, 2023.(Lucas County Corrections Center)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 1:05 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo woman is facing charges for allegedly stabbing a man on Sunday night.

According to Toledo Police records, Jessica Krise, 33, of Toledo, is facing a Felonious Assault charge, a second-degree felony. Police allege she stabbed a 38-year-old man in the arm at a home in the 300 block of Mettler Avenue on Dec. 24. The victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

Krise was arrested and booked into the Lucas County jail. She is due back in court for her arraignment on Dec. 27.

