13abc Marketplace
Contests
Military Greetings
Home Giveaway
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

TPD: Elderly woman hospitalized after being hit by car Monday night

The accident happened around 8 p.m. on Dec. 25 on New York Avenue near Manhattan Blvd.
The accident happened around 8 p.m. on Dec. 25 on New York Avenue near Manhattan Blvd.(WTVG)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 5:27 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An elderly woman was hospitalized after she was hit by a car in Toledo Monday night.

The accident happened around 8 p.m. on Dec. 25 on New York Avenue near Manhattan Blvd. Officers say the extent of the woman’s injuries are currently unknown and there is no word on whether or not the driver of the vehicle was cited.

Toledo Police say the accident is currently under investigation.

We will keep you updated as we learn more information.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

What should be a time of giving and yuletide cheer turned into a nightmare for a couple in...
Local woman has identity stolen, bank account drained days before Christmas
One person was killed in a crash on Dorr Street.
Community remembers teen killed in crash at Dorr and Crissey
Eric Scott, 16, was shot and killed in Toledo on Dec. 20, 2023. He was a football player at...
Springfield HS football player killed in Toledo shooting
Oregon Police say the woman in these surveillance photos has posed as a customer inside at...
Woman accused of stealing identities, withdrawing money from accounts across Northwest Ohio
Police are searching for 24-year-old Jermaine Johnson who is facing charges related to the...
TPD searching for second suspect charged in triple shooting that killed 14-year-old

Latest News

We reach mild temperatures in the upper 50s once again before they tumble down towards the new...
12/26: Erin's Tuesday Forecast
12/25: Derek’s Christmas 11pm Forecast
12/25: Derek’s Christmas 11pm Forecast
Amid tragedy overseas, the Toledo chapter of American Muslims for Palestine invited community...
Sharing food, culture and memories of Palestine at ‘Pass the Plate’
Amid tragedy overseas, the Toledo chapter of American Muslims for Palestine invited community...
Sharing food, culture and memories of Palestine at ‘Pass the Plate’