TPD: Elderly woman hospitalized after being hit by car Monday night

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An elderly woman was hospitalized after she was hit by a car in Toledo Monday night.

The accident happened around 8 p.m. on Dec. 25 on New York Avenue near Manhattan Blvd. Officers say the extent of the woman’s injuries are currently unknown and there is no word on whether or not the driver of the vehicle was cited.

Toledo Police say the accident is currently under investigation.

We will keep you updated as we learn more information.

