TPD: Shooting victim crashes car in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are investigating a shooting that led to a car crash over the weekend.

According to TPD, A 31-year-old man was driving west on Oakwood around 5:30am on Dec. 23 when he crashed into a parked car. First responders at the scene found the driver had been shot and took him to an area hospital. That’s where officers learned a 35-year-old man, who was at one point a passenger in the car that crashed, arrived to the hospital on their own.

Investigators say both men suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities did not release any details about the possible shooter.

TPD said the incident was related to a ShotSpotter alert in the 800 block of Dorr Street.

The 31-year-old driver was cited for the crash. Those with information on the shooting can contact Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

