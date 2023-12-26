TPD: Shoplifting suspect threatens to shoot woman, fires multiple rounds into gas station before crashing

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man suspected of shoplifting at a local convenience store twice returned a third time and shot into the building before crashing into a pole on Christmas, police say.

According to Toledo Police records, Brandon Coleman-Payden, 27, of Toledo is charged with Felonious Assault and two counts of Improper Discharge of a Firearm.

Court records allege Coleman-Payden sent a victim multiple threatening text messages saying he was going to “pop” her and knew where she was. Shortly thereafter, he shot into the Circle K in the 1200 block of North Holland Sylvania several times just before 1:00 a.m. on Dec. 25. No one was injured but the building was hit. The affidavit went on to say that there were at least two other innocent bystanders in the parking lot who could have been hit.

The TPD report says officers initially responded to two robbery alarms at the Circle K there during the evening. Both times police received a report that Coleman was allegedly shoplifting. Officers sat across the street to see if he would return, then saw the man drive by and fire the shots.

Police tried to pull him over but Coleman allegedly drove through the parking lot and crashed into a pole. Police arrested him and booked him into the Lucas County jail. He’s scheduled to appear before a judge on Dec. 27.

