13abc Marketplace
Contests
Military Greetings
Home Giveaway
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

Two people shot at Franklin Park Mall day after Christmas

By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 6:19 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two people were injured in a shooting at the Franklin Park Mall Tuesday evening.

According to dispatchers, two people were taken to a nearby hospital after a shooting at the Franklin Park Mall Tuesday around 6:00 p.m. Officials could not specify the severity of the injuries at this time.

Officials were unable to give any information regarding suspects at this time. 13 Action News crews are at the scene working to learn more information.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

What should be a time of giving and yuletide cheer turned into a nightmare for a couple in...
Local woman has identity stolen, bank account drained days before Christmas
One person was killed in a crash on Dorr Street.
Community remembers teen killed in crash at Dorr and Crissey
Eric Scott, 16, was shot and killed in Toledo on Dec. 20, 2023. He was a football player at...
Springfield HS football player killed in Toledo shooting
Oregon Police say the woman in these surveillance photos has posed as a customer inside at...
Woman accused of stealing identities, withdrawing money from accounts across Northwest Ohio
Police are searching for 24-year-old Jermaine Johnson who is facing charges related to the...
TPD searching for second suspect charged in triple shooting that killed 14-year-old

Latest News

A crash involving two vehicles hit the wall of La Mexicana on Oak St. and Navarre.
Crash involving two vehicles slams trailer into Mexican-American grocery store
Findlay Library
‘Read for Life’ gets new life thanks to grant in Findlay
THE365
Changes coming to WTVG programming lineup in 2024
Jewish Federation and Foundation of Greater Toledo reports false bomb threats on Dec. 26, 2023
Local synagogues target of false bomb threats Tuesday, Jewish leaders say