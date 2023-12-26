Two people shot at Franklin Park Mall day after Christmas

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two people were injured in a shooting at the Franklin Park Mall Tuesday evening.

According to dispatchers, two people were taken to a nearby hospital after a shooting at the Franklin Park Mall Tuesday around 6:00 p.m. Officials could not specify the severity of the injuries at this time.

Officials were unable to give any information regarding suspects at this time. 13 Action News crews are at the scene working to learn more information.

