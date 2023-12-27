13abc Marketplace
12/26: Derek’s Tuesday Evening Forecast

Showers tonight, thunder possible. Then, a gradual cooldown begins.
12/26: Derek's Tuesday Evening Forecast
By Derek Witt
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 7:11 PM EST
TONIGHT: A few showers, especially east of I-75. A rumble of thunder is possible too with lows in the low 40s. WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with a brief morning shower possible, then a little sunshine for the afternoon with highs near 50. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few light showers moving in from the east; lows in the low 40s. EXTENDED: Occasional light showers are likely from Thursday into Friday, with highs in the mid-40s on both days. Saturday will be dry and mostly sunny with highs again in the mid-40s. A few rain and snow showers are possible on Sunday with highs near 40, then a dusting of snow is possible Sunday night as we kick off 2024. Mostly cloudy for New Year’s Day on Monday with a lingering flurry and highs in the mid-30s. Sunny Tuesday with highs near 40.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

