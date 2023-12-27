13abc Marketplace
12/27: Dan’s Wednesday Noon Forecast

Light rain through Friday; light snow possible for New Year’s parties
Sun west and light rain/fog east this afternoon, with cooling temps and possible light snow by New Year's Eve. Dan Smith explains.
By Dan Smith
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 12:49 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Morning clouds are giving way to afternoon sun in western counties, as light rain/fog develops east of I-75 and temps warm near 50F. Scattered showers will continue Thursday and Friday, swirling around the slow-moving low skirting us to the west and south. More breaks of cool sunshine will greet us for the final weekend of 2023, with a few light snow showers possible to ring in the new year (dusting to 1/2″ on average). Highs will remain seasonably cool in the mid to upper-30s to lead off 2024.

