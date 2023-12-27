12/27: Dan’s Wednesday Noon Forecast
Light rain through Friday; light snow possible for New Year’s parties
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 12:49 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Morning clouds are giving way to afternoon sun in western counties, as light rain/fog develops east of I-75 and temps warm near 50F. Scattered showers will continue Thursday and Friday, swirling around the slow-moving low skirting us to the west and south. More breaks of cool sunshine will greet us for the final weekend of 2023, with a few light snow showers possible to ring in the new year (dusting to 1/2″ on average). Highs will remain seasonably cool in the mid to upper-30s to lead off 2024.
