12/27: Dan’s Wednesday Noon Forecast

Morning clouds are giving way to afternoon sun in western counties, as light rain/fog develops east of I-75 and temps warm near 50F. Scattered showers will continue Thursday and Friday, swirling around the slow-moving low skirting us to the west and south. More breaks of cool sunshine will greet us for the final weekend of 2023, with a few light snow showers possible to ring in the new year (dusting to 1/2″ on average). Highs will remain seasonably cool in the mid to upper-30s to lead off 2024.

