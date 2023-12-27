13abc Marketplace
12/27/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
By Jay Berschback
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 5:56 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TONIGHT: Dense fog possible (especially for areas near and east of I-75), rain showers also likely, lower 40s. THURSDAY: Dense AM fog (mainly for areas near and east of I-75), rain showers likely early, drier weather expected for the afternoon, highs in the upper 40s. FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, chance of an evening rain/snow mix, highs in the lower 40s. SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, lower 40s. SUNDAY (NEW YEAR’S EVE): Dry for most of the day, rain and snow showers likely in the evening, highs in the upper 30s. Snow showers likely overnight, up to 1/2″ of snow accumulation possible, upper 20s. MONDAY (NEW YEAR’S DAY): AM snow showers, then mostly cloudy, highs in the mid 30s.

