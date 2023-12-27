13abc Marketplace
13 Action News Big Story: Ohio Pardons

By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Those convicted of a criminal offense in Ohio can face a lifetime of roadblocks. But, if they transform their life after a conviction, a pardon can help.

You can watch the full big story above.

LINKS MENIONED:

Ohio Expedited Pardon Project

Reentry Coalition of Northwest Ohio

Lutheran Social Services of Northwestern Ohio

TASC of Northwest Ohio

