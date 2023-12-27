13abc Marketplace
Contests
Military Greetings
Home Giveaway
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

20-year-old killed in Tuesday afternoon motorcycle crash in Monroe Co.

Generic graphic.
Generic graphic.(Associated Press)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 9:38 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE Co., Mich. (WTVG) - A 20-year-old was killed Tuesday afternoon after crashing his motorcycle in Monroe County, Michigan.

According to a press release from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Nathaniel Vega, 20, was driving a motorcycle northbound on Lewis Avenue when he crashed into a vehicle pulling out of a private drive.

According to the press release, around 4:20 p.m., Vega moved to the left lane to pass a U-Haul box truck. After passing the box truck, Vega collided with a Ford Explorer.

After the crash, Vega fell from his motorcycle. He was taken to ProMedica Toledo Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Ford Explorer was uninjured in the crash.

Authorities say excessive speed is a factor in the crash.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

What should be a time of giving and yuletide cheer turned into a nightmare for a couple in...
Local woman has identity stolen, bank account drained days before Christmas
One person was killed in a crash on Dorr Street.
Community remembers teen killed in crash at Dorr and Crissey
Eric Scott, 16, was shot and killed in Toledo on Dec. 20, 2023. He was a football player at...
Springfield HS football player killed in Toledo shooting
Oregon Police say the woman in these surveillance photos has posed as a customer inside at...
Woman accused of stealing identities, withdrawing money from accounts across Northwest Ohio
Police are searching for 24-year-old Jermaine Johnson who is facing charges related to the...
TPD searching for second suspect charged in triple shooting that killed 14-year-old

Latest News

Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz tells 13 Action News it was an accident in which a 15-year-old...
Two teens injured in accidental shooting at Franklin Park Mall
Police investigate a shooting at the Franklin Park Mall that sent two people to the hospital...
Two teens injured in accidental shooting at Franklin Park Mall, mayor says
Two people were shot Tuesday evening in the food court of the Franklin Park Mall.
Two shot Tuesday evening at Franklin Park Mall
To celebrate the start of Kwanzaa, the Kwanzaa House in Toledo is hosting a week-long event.
Kwanzaa House in Toledo hosts week-long celebration