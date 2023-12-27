20-year-old killed in Tuesday afternoon motorcycle crash in Monroe Co.

MONROE Co., Mich. (WTVG) - A 20-year-old was killed Tuesday afternoon after crashing his motorcycle in Monroe County, Michigan.

According to a press release from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Nathaniel Vega, 20, was driving a motorcycle northbound on Lewis Avenue when he crashed into a vehicle pulling out of a private drive.

According to the press release, around 4:20 p.m., Vega moved to the left lane to pass a U-Haul box truck. After passing the box truck, Vega collided with a Ford Explorer.

After the crash, Vega fell from his motorcycle. He was taken to ProMedica Toledo Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Ford Explorer was uninjured in the crash.

Authorities say excessive speed is a factor in the crash.

