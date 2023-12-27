13abc Marketplace
Contests
Military Greetings
Home Giveaway
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

December 27th Weather Forecast

Cool Down On The Way
By Ross Ellet
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 5:23 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be partly to mostly cloudy today with a high near 50. Fog and a light shower could develop tonight with a low in the lower 40s. Light rain is likely tomorrow with a high in the upper 40s. A light shower is possible on Friday with a high in the low 40s. There is a chance for a few melting snow flakes mixing in as well. The weekend will bring a partly cloudy sky with highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. A few light snow showers are possible in the final hours of 2023 into the first few hours of 2024. A coating to a half inch of snow is possible on average. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will be in the middle to upper 30s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate a shooting at the Franklin Park Mall that sent two people to the hospital...
Two teens injured in accidental shooting at Franklin Park Mall, mayor says
What should be a time of giving and yuletide cheer turned into a nightmare for a couple in...
Local woman has identity stolen, bank account drained days before Christmas
One person was killed in a crash on Dorr Street.
Community remembers teen killed in crash at Dorr and Crissey
Eric Scott, 16, was shot and killed in Toledo on Dec. 20, 2023. He was a football player at...
Springfield HS football player killed in Toledo shooting
Oregon Police say the woman in these surveillance photos has posed as a customer inside at...
Woman accused of stealing identities, withdrawing money from accounts across Northwest Ohio

Latest News

December 27th Weather Forecast
12/26: Derek's Tuesday 11pm Forecast
12/26: Derek's Tuesday 11pm Forecast
12/26: Derek's Tuesday 11pm Forecast
12/26: Derek’s Tuesday 11pm Forecast
12/26: Derek’s Tuesday Evening Forecast
12/26: Derek's Tuesday Evening Forecast