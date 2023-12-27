December 27th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be partly to mostly cloudy today with a high near 50. Fog and a light shower could develop tonight with a low in the lower 40s. Light rain is likely tomorrow with a high in the upper 40s. A light shower is possible on Friday with a high in the low 40s. There is a chance for a few melting snow flakes mixing in as well. The weekend will bring a partly cloudy sky with highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. A few light snow showers are possible in the final hours of 2023 into the first few hours of 2024. A coating to a half inch of snow is possible on average. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will be in the middle to upper 30s.

