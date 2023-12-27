13abc Marketplace
Former firefighter facing series of alleged sex crimes

Chesser is facing a slew of charges after an FBI raid at his home in which agents say he...
Chesser is facing a slew of charges after an FBI raid at his home in which agents say he admitted to committing sexual acts against minors and possessed "hundreds if not thousands" of child pornography images(Lucas County Sheriff's Office)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Lucas County Grand Jury indicted a Maumee man on a slew of charges Wednesday, just months after he was first arrested after an FBI raid at his home.

The grand jury indicted Jeremy Dean Chesser, of Maumee, on additional charges Wednesday including Gross Sexual Imposition, Endangering Children, two counts of Unlawful Sexual Conduct with a Minor, and fifteen counts of Pandering Obscenity Involving a Minor. Chesser was previously indicted on two counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor and Receipt and Distribution of Child Pornography on September 21.

He was arrested in August after the FBI said he possessed “hundreds if not 1,000 images” of child pornography and allegedly admitted to committing sexual acts against minors to FBI agents following a raid at his home.

Authorities conducted a search warrant at Chesser’s Maumee home on August 30, 2023. The DOJ says he agreed to an interview in which he admitted to committing sexual acts against multiple children, including a 2-year-old and a 3-year-old, as well as watching pornography with children. Authorities also say he admitted to posing as a teenager to solicit child pornography from teen girls. He allegedly admitted to consuming child pornography for more than 10 years.

Chesser is a former Springfield Township firefighter and paramedic, who was fired following an internal investigation into the criminal charges against him.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

