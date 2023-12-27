13abc Marketplace
Contests
Military Greetings
Home Giveaway
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

Multi-car crash temporarily shuts down Anthony Wayne Trail

Multi-car crash temporarily shuts down Anthony Wayne Trail
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 5:33 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A crash involving at least four vehicles temporarily shut down Anthony Wayne Trail Tuesday night, with three people going to the hospital with injuries.

Around 10:30 p.m., multiple lanes between Western Ave. and the Toledo Zoo were closed while crews cleared the wreck.

According to Toledo Police, a car traveling west on South Ave. failed to negotiate a turn to northbound Anthony Wayne Trail and striking a second vehicle.

That crash caused both vehicles to cross the median into southbound traffic of the Trail, hitting two more vehicles.

The 45-year-old driver and 57-year-old passenger in the first vehicle were taken to St. Vincent. The 36-year-old driver in the second vehicle was taken to UTMC.

The occupants in the third and fourth vehicles were not seriously injured.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate a shooting at the Franklin Park Mall that sent two people to the hospital...
Two teens injured in accidental shooting at Franklin Park Mall, mayor says
What should be a time of giving and yuletide cheer turned into a nightmare for a couple in...
Local woman has identity stolen, bank account drained days before Christmas
One person was killed in a crash on Dorr Street.
Community remembers teen killed in crash at Dorr and Crissey
Eric Scott, 16, was shot and killed in Toledo on Dec. 20, 2023. He was a football player at...
Springfield HS football player killed in Toledo shooting
Oregon Police say the woman in these surveillance photos has posed as a customer inside at...
Woman accused of stealing identities, withdrawing money from accounts across Northwest Ohio

Latest News

Multi-car crash temporarily shuts down Anthony Wayne Trail
Multi-car crash temporarily shuts down Anthony Wayne Trail
December 27th Weather Forecast
12/26: Derek's Tuesday 11pm Forecast
12/26: Derek's Tuesday 11pm Forecast
Toledo Jewish Federation
Local synagogues target of false bomb threats Tuesday, Jewish leaders say