Multi-car crash temporarily shuts down Anthony Wayne Trail

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A crash involving at least four vehicles temporarily shut down Anthony Wayne Trail Tuesday night, with three people going to the hospital with injuries.

Around 10:30 p.m., multiple lanes between Western Ave. and the Toledo Zoo were closed while crews cleared the wreck.

According to Toledo Police, a car traveling west on South Ave. failed to negotiate a turn to northbound Anthony Wayne Trail and striking a second vehicle.

That crash caused both vehicles to cross the median into southbound traffic of the Trail, hitting two more vehicles.

The 45-year-old driver and 57-year-old passenger in the first vehicle were taken to St. Vincent. The 36-year-old driver in the second vehicle was taken to UTMC.

The occupants in the third and fourth vehicles were not seriously injured.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

