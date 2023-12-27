13abc Marketplace
Oaks Clothing Closet, Food Pantry closes for the week due to COVID cases

Both the Clothing Closet and Food Pantry will reopen on Jan. 3.
Both the Clothing Closet and Food Pantry will reopen on Jan. 3.
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 2:09 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Oaks of Righteousness has announced that Oaks Clothing Closet and Food Pantry will be closed for the rest of the week due to an increase in COVID cases.

According to OAR, the New Year’s Eve party will also be cancelled but AA meetings, senior lunches and God Works meals will all continue as planned.

OAR says both the Clothing Closet and Food Pantry will reopen on Jan. 3.

