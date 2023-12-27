Oaks Clothing Closet, Food Pantry closes for the week due to COVID cases

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Oaks of Righteousness has announced that Oaks Clothing Closet and Food Pantry will be closed for the rest of the week due to an increase in COVID cases.

According to OAR, the New Year’s Eve party will also be cancelled but AA meetings, senior lunches and God Works meals will all continue as planned.

OAR says both the Clothing Closet and Food Pantry will reopen on Jan. 3.

