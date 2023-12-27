Ohio GOP chairman discusses 2024 strategy, lessons learned from Republican losses in 2023

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After cruising to victory in statewide races in 2022, Ohio Republicans experienced multiple losses at the ballot box in 2023. Voters legalized recreational marijuana and enshrined abortion rights into the state’s constitution.

The state Republican party, led by chairman Alex Triantafilou, endorsed ‘no’ votes on each issue. The party also supported an effort to make it harder to change the constitution that voters rejected in a special election in August.

Triantafilou, who is finishing his first year in the position leading the Ohio GOP, said the party learned several lessons from 2023.

“I think, first and foremost, we’ve got to do a better job of messaging on some of these questions,” he told 13 Action News. “We know we’ve got to just do a better job of messaging and cutting through a lot of the clutter and explaining the voters what our worldview is.”

He said Republicans are turning their focus to defeating Sen. Sherrod Brown in 2023. They plan to focus on economic issues on the campaign trail.

“We’re going to do everything we can possibly do to talk about a brighter vision in the future on kitchen table issue that matter to Ohioans,” he said. “Things like again what your gas prices are, what your grocery bill looks like, how you’re going to help send your kids to college if they choose to go to college, how you’re going to buy them a used car that makes sense as they become of age. The kind of things that working families in Ohio are thinking about. If we stay on those kitchen table issues, I think we’re gonna do very well.” He said Republicans were outspent in 2023 and plans to see millions in outside dollars fund various races in the new year. But he expects to have the support of the national party in 2024 in the high-stakes race that could determine which party controls the U.S. Senate.

“We’re one of three races where a Democrat holds a seat in an otherwise red state that President Trump won,” Triantafilou said. “I’ve even had recent conversations with the national party recently where there are commitments to really help us here in Ohio and we’re going to need it…but we’ll work really hard here in Ohio at the grassroots level as well.”

Watch our full conversation with Triantafilou in the video above, where he also discusses why the party endorsed Donald Trump for re-election, the importance of encouraging Republicans to vote early in 2024, and the steps Republicans will take to try and strengthen their majority on the Ohio Supreme Court next year.

