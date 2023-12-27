Ohio Lottery cyber incident on Christmas Eve compromises mobile cashing

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Some Ohio Lottery cashing options are down Wednesday after a cybersecurity incident compromised internal applications, according to Lottery officials.

Mobile cashing and prize cashing over $599 at Super Retailers are not available currently, as the issue is resolved.

The incident happened December 21, officials say, but the public gaming system is fully operational.

Lottery officials say winning numbers for KENO, Lucky One, and EZPLAY Progressive Jackpots are not available on the website or mobile app but can be checked at any Ohio Lottery Retailer.

Prize claims can still be mailed to the Ohio Lottery Central Office.

