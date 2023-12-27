Ohio social media bill takes effect in January

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A new state law which will require certain online companies to obtain parental consent for kids under the age of 16 before they can open an account, takes effect on Jan. 15, 2024.

The Parental Notification by Social Media Operators Act was approved by legislators in July.

“This law aims to give parents more control over their children creating new social media accounts,” said Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost. “So just like any other time, if you feel like you’ve been wronged by a company, we take those complaints and work to resolve any issues – this is no different.”

The push for the new law comes after Streetsboro High School Senior James Woods took his own life last year because he was the victim of sextortion.

Sextortion is an online crime that happens when an adult poses as a same-aged peer to convince a victim to share sexual pictures or perform sexual acts on camera.

James, 17, died on Nov. 19, 2022.

Under the Parental Notification by Social Media Operators Act:

Operators must obtain parental consent before establishing accounts for children under the age of 16

Operators must present parents with a list of censoring or content moderation features

When consent is granted, operators must then send written confirmation of the account to the parent or legal guardian

When consent is not given, operators must deny the child access to the platform

If parents are unsuccessful in the account being deleted, they are encouraged to file a complaint with the Ohio Attorney General’s Office at OhioProtects.org

The new law does not require operators to notify parents about accounts created before Jan. 15, 2024

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or suicidal crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

For more information about mental health care resources and support, The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) HelpLine can be reached Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.–6 p.m. ET, at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264) or email info@nami.org.

