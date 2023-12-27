13abc Marketplace
Contests
Military Greetings
Home Giveaway
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

One injured in shooting on Bronx Dr. Tuesday night

One man was injured in a shooting Tuesday night on Bronx Drive.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 11:14 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man was injured in a shooting Tuesday night on Bronx Drive.

According to an official on the scene, one person was taken to a nearby hospital in a private vehicle after a shooting on Bronx Drive around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night. The victim suffered non-lie-threatening injuries in the shooting.

Police say the shooting occurred in the 500 block of Bronx.

Officials on the scene said there was nobody inside the home when they arrived. Police are investigating the shooting at this time.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

What should be a time of giving and yuletide cheer turned into a nightmare for a couple in...
Local woman has identity stolen, bank account drained days before Christmas
One person was killed in a crash on Dorr Street.
Community remembers teen killed in crash at Dorr and Crissey
Eric Scott, 16, was shot and killed in Toledo on Dec. 20, 2023. He was a football player at...
Springfield HS football player killed in Toledo shooting
Oregon Police say the woman in these surveillance photos has posed as a customer inside at...
Woman accused of stealing identities, withdrawing money from accounts across Northwest Ohio
Police are searching for 24-year-old Jermaine Johnson who is facing charges related to the...
TPD searching for second suspect charged in triple shooting that killed 14-year-old

Latest News

12/26: Derek's Tuesday 11pm Forecast
12/26: Derek's Tuesday 11pm Forecast
Toledo Jewish Federation
Local synagogues target of false bomb threats Tuesday, Jewish leaders say
Police investigate a shooting at the Franklin Park Mall that sent two people to the hospital...
Two teens injured in accidental shooting at Franklin Park Mall, mayor says
Generic graphic.
20-year-old killed in Tuesday afternoon motorcycle crash in Monroe Co.