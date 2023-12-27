One injured in shooting on Bronx Dr. Tuesday night

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man was injured in a shooting Tuesday night on Bronx Drive.

According to an official on the scene, one person was taken to a nearby hospital in a private vehicle after a shooting on Bronx Drive around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night. The victim suffered non-lie-threatening injuries in the shooting.

Police say the shooting occurred in the 500 block of Bronx.

Officials on the scene said there was nobody inside the home when they arrived. Police are investigating the shooting at this time.

