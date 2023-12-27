13abc Marketplace
Contests
Military Greetings
Home Giveaway
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

Perkins Twp. Police seeking help with identifying breaking and entering suspect

PTPD is investigating a breaking and entering that took place at Harney’s Market on Columbus...
PTPD is investigating a breaking and entering that took place at Harney’s Market on Columbus Avenue in Sandusky Wednesday morning.(Perkins Township Poliee Department)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 1:42 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - Perkins Township Police are asking for help with identifying a suspect who they say broke into a business Wednesday morning.

PTPD is investigating a breaking and entering that took place at Harney’s Market on Columbus Avenue in Sandusky early Wednesday morning. Two suspects were involved and police are seeking the public’s help with identifying one of the suspects.

Police say the suspect’s vehicle is a 2021-2024 Buick Enclave. Pictures of the suspect and the vehicle are included below.

Anyone with any information on the identity of the suspect, or his location, is asked to contact Det. Timothy Alexander at 419-627-0824 ext. 6006 or message the Perkins Township Police Department on Facebook. All information can be kept confidential.

Perkins Twp. Police are seeking help with identifying a suspect accused of breaking into a...
Perkins Twp. Police are seeking help with identifying a suspect accused of breaking into a Sandusky business Wednesday morning.(Perkins Township Police Department)
Police say the suspect’s vehicle is a 2021-2024 Buick Enclave.
Police say the suspect’s vehicle is a 2021-2024 Buick Enclave.(Perkins Township Police Department)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate a shooting at the Franklin Park Mall that sent two people to the hospital...
Teen charged after accidentally shooting other teen, self at Franklin Park Mall
What should be a time of giving and yuletide cheer turned into a nightmare for a couple in...
Local woman has identity stolen, bank account drained days before Christmas
One person was killed in a crash on Dorr Street.
Community remembers teen killed in crash at Dorr and Crissey
Eric Scott, 16, was shot and killed in Toledo on Dec. 20, 2023. He was a football player at...
Springfield HS football player killed in Toledo shooting
Oregon Police say the woman in these surveillance photos has posed as a customer inside at...
Woman accused of stealing identities, withdrawing money from accounts across Northwest Ohio

Latest News

KCRG-TV9 Your Voice Your Vote
What role will inflation and ‘Bidenomics’ play on the 2024 campaign trail?
Tina Negrin
Toledo woman arrested on arson, insurance fraud charges for April house fire
Sun west and light rain/fog east this afternoon, with cooling temps and possible light snow by...
12/27: Dan's Wednesday Noon Forecast
Multi-car crash temporarily shuts down Anthony Wayne Trail
Multi-car crash temporarily shuts down Anthony Wayne Trail