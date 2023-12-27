Perkins Twp. Police seeking help with identifying breaking and entering suspect

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - Perkins Township Police are asking for help with identifying a suspect who they say broke into a business Wednesday morning.

PTPD is investigating a breaking and entering that took place at Harney’s Market on Columbus Avenue in Sandusky early Wednesday morning. Two suspects were involved and police are seeking the public’s help with identifying one of the suspects.

Police say the suspect’s vehicle is a 2021-2024 Buick Enclave. Pictures of the suspect and the vehicle are included below.

Anyone with any information on the identity of the suspect, or his location, is asked to contact Det. Timothy Alexander at 419-627-0824 ext. 6006 or message the Perkins Township Police Department on Facebook. All information can be kept confidential.

Perkins Twp. Police are seeking help with identifying a suspect accused of breaking into a Sandusky business Wednesday morning. (Perkins Township Police Department)

Police say the suspect’s vehicle is a 2021-2024 Buick Enclave. (Perkins Township Police Department)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.