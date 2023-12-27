Project Planet: ‘Weather’ versus ‘Climate’

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After a string of mild days in the upper 50s, it is a common misconception that this is directly linked to climate change. The answer to this isn’t so clear.

By definition, the National Weather Service says that ‘weather’ is ‘the state of the atmosphere with respect to wind, temperature, cloudiness, moisture, pressure, etc.’. Climate refers to the average weather conditions for an area over a long period of time.

Daffodils and other spring flowers prematurely budding in December is not because the climate is changing, per se. The weather conditions at the time support the sprout and growth of the seed.

If the average high temperature for a specific date over a long period of time were to change, either positively or negatively, then the climate would be changing.

