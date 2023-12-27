13abc Marketplace
Contests
Military Greetings
Home Giveaway
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

Project Planet: ‘Weather’ versus ‘Climate’

After a string of mild days in the upper 50s, it is a common misconception that this is directly linked to climate change.
By Erin Ashley
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After a string of mild days in the upper 50s, it is a common misconception that this is directly linked to climate change. The answer to this isn’t so clear.

By definition, the National Weather Service says that ‘weather’ is ‘the state of the atmosphere with respect to wind, temperature, cloudiness, moisture, pressure, etc.’. Climate refers to the average weather conditions for an area over a long period of time.

Daffodils and other spring flowers prematurely budding in December is not because the climate is changing, per se. The weather conditions at the time support the sprout and growth of the seed.

If the average high temperature for a specific date over a long period of time were to change, either positively or negatively, then the climate would be changing.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body camera footage shows Toledo Police officers arresting a teen they found hiding in a...
BODYCAM: TPD arrests teen who allegedly fired gun in mall, injuring himself and 15-year-old
What should be a time of giving and yuletide cheer turned into a nightmare for a couple in...
Local woman has identity stolen, bank account drained days before Christmas
One person was killed in a crash on Dorr Street.
Community remembers teen killed in crash at Dorr and Crissey
Eric Scott, 16, was shot and killed in Toledo on Dec. 20, 2023. He was a football player at...
Springfield HS football player killed in Toledo shooting
Oregon Police say the woman in these surveillance photos has posed as a customer inside at...
Woman accused of stealing identities, withdrawing money from accounts across Northwest Ohio

Latest News

Toledo Police
Toledo man pleads not guilty on rape, abduction charges
12/27/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
12/27/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
Maumee Police retrieved these images of the suspects attempting to use stolen credit and debit...
Suspected credit card thieves caught on cam trying to make purchases
Those convicted of a criminal offense in Ohio can face a lifetime of roadblocks. But, if they...
13 Action News Big Story: Ohio Pardons