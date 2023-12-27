Springfield Twp. to host Total Eclipse of the Sun events
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - Springfield Township is hosting multiple events in preparation for the 2024 solar eclipse in April.
According to Springfield Township Trustees, the Total Eclipse of the Sun events include:
- Nacho Ordinary Mondays
- Jan. 8, Feb. 12, March 11, and April 8
- The events will feature fun, educational experiences leading up to the eclipse
- 5K Total Eclipse of the...Run and Moon Walk
- March 30 at Community Homecoming Park located at 7807 Angola Road in Holland
- Registration link will become available in January
- Register by March 11 to receive a t-shirt
- $25 for adults 13 years of age and older; $10 for those 12 years of age and younger
- Camping
- April 6 through April 8
- Compliment your once in a lifetime Total Eclipse of the Sun experience by including a weekend of camping at Community Homecoming Park
- For more information, click here.
For more information on events, email events@springfieldtownship.net, call 419-865-0239 or click here.
