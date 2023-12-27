13abc Marketplace
Springfield Twp. to host Total Eclipse of the Sun events

By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - Springfield Township is hosting multiple events in preparation for the 2024 solar eclipse in April.

According to Springfield Township Trustees, the Total Eclipse of the Sun events include:

  • Nacho Ordinary Mondays
    • Jan. 8, Feb. 12, March 11, and April 8
    • The events will feature fun, educational experiences leading up to the eclipse
  • 5K Total Eclipse of the...Run and Moon Walk
    • March 30 at Community Homecoming Park located at 7807 Angola Road in Holland
    • Registration link will become available in January
      • Register by March 11 to receive a t-shirt
    • $25 for adults 13 years of age and older; $10 for those 12 years of age and younger
  • Camping
    • April 6 through April 8
    • Compliment your once in a lifetime Total Eclipse of the Sun experience by including a weekend of camping at Community Homecoming Park
    • For more information, click here.

For more information on events, email events@springfieldtownship.net, call 419-865-0239 or click here.

