Springfield Twp. to host Total Eclipse of the Sun events

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - Springfield Township is hosting multiple events in preparation for the 2024 solar eclipse in April.

According to Springfield Township Trustees, the Total Eclipse of the Sun events include:

Nacho Ordinary Mondays Jan. 8, Feb. 12, March 11, and April 8 The events will feature fun, educational experiences leading up to the eclipse

5K Total Eclipse of the...Run and Moon Walk March 30 at Community Homecoming Park located at 7807 Angola Road in Holland Registration link will become available in January Register by March 11 to receive a t-shirt $25 for adults 13 years of age and older; $10 for those 12 years of age and younger

Camping April 6 through April 8 Compliment your once in a lifetime Total Eclipse of the Sun experience by including a weekend of camping at Community Homecoming Park For more information, click here



For more information on events, email events@springfieldtownship.net, call 419-865-0239 or click here.

