Suspected credit card thieves caught on cam trying to make purchases

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - Still images show two people inside two stores at Franklin Park Mall. According to Maumee Police, those individuals were trying to make purchases with credit and debit cards that were stolen.

“Those credit cards were used at a couple of stores at Franklin Park Mall. So, I went out to those stores, obtained some video footage of individuals using those cards, and we’re hoping to identify who these people are,” said Detective Chris Rutledge.

The theft happened the evening of Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. Two people reported their vehicle was broken into while they were inside Planet Fitness at Parkway Plaza, on the Anthony Wayne Trail near Detroit Ave. Maumee Police say the thieves stole a purse and a handgun. Minutes later, credit and debit cards from inside the purse were getting used at the registers of stores Champs and Snipes in Toledo.

“(The owners) were notified by their card companies of fraudulent activity, so they were able to take care of that immediately, but the individuals that were using the cards were able to make at least one transaction that went through. The others were declined,” said Det. Rutledge, who added the one transaction that cleared was for the amount of $250, which may have been used to purchase a gift card at Champs, “and we have a stolen firearm out there in the community somewhere that we, we’re trying to find.”

The stores in Toledo provided Maumee Police with images of the suspects on Dec. 26, 2023. Now, detectives are trying to identify the individuals and track them down.

