Swatting hoax targets Ohio AG Dave Yost, State Rep. Kevin Miller
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and State Rep. Kevin Miller both said they were victims Tuesday to incidents of swatting.
According to a statement from Yost’s office, he and his family were not home when police responded.
The statement said a hoax call prompted the response from authorities. Yost lives in Franklin County.
Miller said in a Facebook post that around 3 p.m. Tuesday, Licking County Sheriff’s Deputies arrived to his home.
They were there to investigate a reported shooting, according to Miller, that did not take place.
“This ‘swatting incident’ put several lives at risk and was a huge waste of resources,” Miller, who is a retired Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper, wrote in the post.
Though it remains unclear if the incidents are related, Yost and Miller are the latest high-profile targets in a string of swatting calls.
U.S. Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Brandon Williams both said they were victims to swatting incidents on Christmas Day.
Swatting became a felony in Ohio earlier this year.
