Swatting hoax targets Ohio AG Dave Yost, State Rep. Kevin Miller

By Avery Williams
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 1:41 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and State Rep. Kevin Miller both said they were victims Tuesday to incidents of swatting.

According to a statement from Yost’s office, he and his family were not home when police responded.

The statement said a hoax call prompted the response from authorities. Yost lives in Franklin County.

Miller said in a Facebook post that around 3 p.m. Tuesday, Licking County Sheriff’s Deputies arrived to his home.

They were there to investigate a reported shooting, according to Miller, that did not take place.

“This ‘swatting incident’ put several lives at risk and was a huge waste of resources,” Miller, who is a retired Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper, wrote in the post.

Though it remains unclear if the incidents are related, Yost and Miller are the latest high-profile targets in a string of swatting calls.

U.S. Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Brandon Williams both said they were victims to swatting incidents on Christmas Day.

Swatting became a felony in Ohio earlier this year.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

