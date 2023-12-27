13abc Marketplace
Contests
Military Greetings
Home Giveaway
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

Sylvania woman finds genetic twin, donates her stem cells

Jessica Walkovich found her genetic twin, traveled to Washington, DC, four days before Christmas, and donated her stem cells.
By JD Pooley
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 6:40 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - It might just have been the perfect gift, just before Christmas.

Jessica Walkovich found her genetic twin, traveled to Washington, DC, four days before Christmas, and donated her stem cells, with the goal of saving a complete stranger’s life.

“So, I signed up back in 2019. I came across it through social media and I thought it was just a cool thing to sign up for, who knows if I ever get a call to do it,” Walkovich, a graduate student at Lourdes College, said.

The 25-year-old, who is also a special education paraprofessional for Sylvania schools, and a part-time swim coach, got a call in September. After some testing, she found out in November that she was a perfect match.

“Once they say you’re good to go, the process is pretty quick,” Walkovich said. “It took about a month. But more blood tests to do, more like going in for a physical, things like that.”

Leading up to the donation in Washington, DC. Walkovich had to undergo 5 injections which help separate bone marrow back into her bloodstream.

“Luckily my mother is a nurse, so she was able to give me the injections here at home,” Walkovich added.

Teresa Walkovich, who has three grown children, was not surprised when her daughter went online back in 2019 to look for a match.

“She’s always been the one out of all of our kids that has the biggest heart, always wanting to help people, do anything she could for anybody,” Teresa Walkovich said.

Walkovich said she was happy to be there for her daughter during the injections.

“It’s a little bit of a painful process towards the end when the stem cells are being replicated, and being released in your bloodstream, she had a little bit of joint pain, so that was hard to watch but she was a trooper, she did a really good job,” Teresa Walkovich said.

For Jessica, that pain was worth it, being able to help a stranger battling chronic leukemia.

“Like I was just super happy to do it like I was happy to help somebody at the time, not knowing that it was going to fall around Christmas time and it did, I was like wow, kind of perfect timing for that person and for me, it was very rewarding thing to do,” Walkovich said.

Jessica Walkovich is encouraging others to sign up for their own free DNA swab kit to join the database to help save a life. If you would like to do that you can visit this link.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body camera footage shows Toledo Police officers arresting a teen they found hiding in a...
BODYCAM: TPD arrests teen who allegedly fired gun in mall, injuring himself and 15-year-old
What should be a time of giving and yuletide cheer turned into a nightmare for a couple in...
Local woman has identity stolen, bank account drained days before Christmas
One person was killed in a crash on Dorr Street.
Community remembers teen killed in crash at Dorr and Crissey
Eric Scott, 16, was shot and killed in Toledo on Dec. 20, 2023. He was a football player at...
Springfield HS football player killed in Toledo shooting
Oregon Police say the woman in these surveillance photos has posed as a customer inside at...
Woman accused of stealing identities, withdrawing money from accounts across Northwest Ohio

Latest News

Ohio politics made national headlines multiple times this year, from corruption trials to...
13 Action News: 2023 Ohio politics year in review
Toledo Police
Toledo man pleads not guilty on rape, abduction charges
12/27/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
12/27/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
Maumee Police retrieved these images of the suspects attempting to use stolen credit and debit...
Suspected credit card thieves caught on cam trying to make purchases