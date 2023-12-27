13abc Marketplace
Contests
Military Greetings
Home Giveaway
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

Toledo man pleads not guilty on rape, abduction charges

Toledo Police
Toledo Police(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 6:16 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man accused of a rape and abduction entered a not guilty plea on Wednesday.

Court records show Xavier Watson, 23, of Toledo, pleaded not guilty to Rape and Abduction charges during his court appearance on Dec. 27. A judge set his bond at $250,000 no 10%.

Police affidavits allege Watson committed a sex crime against a 10-year-old at a Toledo home on May 30, 2022.

He’s due back in court for pretrial on Jan. 17 and his trial date was set for Feb. 20.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body camera footage shows Toledo Police officers arresting a teen they found hiding in a...
BODYCAM: TPD arrests teen who allegedly fired gun in mall, injuring himself and 15-year-old
What should be a time of giving and yuletide cheer turned into a nightmare for a couple in...
Local woman has identity stolen, bank account drained days before Christmas
One person was killed in a crash on Dorr Street.
Community remembers teen killed in crash at Dorr and Crissey
Eric Scott, 16, was shot and killed in Toledo on Dec. 20, 2023. He was a football player at...
Springfield HS football player killed in Toledo shooting
Oregon Police say the woman in these surveillance photos has posed as a customer inside at...
Woman accused of stealing identities, withdrawing money from accounts across Northwest Ohio

Latest News

Ohio politics made national headlines multiple times this year, from corruption trials to...
2023 politics year in review
12/27/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
12/27/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
Maumee Police retrieved these images of the suspects attempting to use stolen credit and debit...
Suspected credit card thieves caught on cam trying to make purchases
Those convicted of a criminal offense in Ohio can face a lifetime of roadblocks. But, if they...
13 Action News Big Story: Ohio Pardons