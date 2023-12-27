Toledo man pleads not guilty on rape, abduction charges

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man accused of a rape and abduction entered a not guilty plea on Wednesday.

Court records show Xavier Watson, 23, of Toledo, pleaded not guilty to Rape and Abduction charges during his court appearance on Dec. 27. A judge set his bond at $250,000 no 10%.

Police affidavits allege Watson committed a sex crime against a 10-year-old at a Toledo home on May 30, 2022.

He’s due back in court for pretrial on Jan. 17 and his trial date was set for Feb. 20.

