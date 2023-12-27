13abc Marketplace
Toledo woman arrested on arson, insurance fraud charges for April house fire

By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 12:55 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 51-year-old Toledo woman was arrested Wednesday for allegedly setting fire to her home in April and committing insurance fraud.

Tina Negrin, 51, was arrested on charges of arson and insurance fraud. Police allege that on April 17, she set fire to her home on 2131 Woodford Street with fraudulent intentions.

According to the warrant for her arrest, filed on November 8, GPS tracking analysis and video evidence placed Negrin near the structure within a minute of the fire being intentionally set.

The police affidavit alleges she signed a loss statement of $237,000, and “additional evidence of financial strain reveals motive for financial gain.” The insurance fraud charge is a third-degree felony because the loss is over $150,000, the complaint says.

