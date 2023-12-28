13abc Marketplace
12/28: Dan’s Thursday Noon Forecast

Few more showers Friday; New Year’s rain/snow mix
More spotty showers swirling through Friday, then it's a sunny Saturday and rain/snow mix late Sunday to wrap up the year. Dan Smith explains.
By Dan Smith
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 12:58 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Light rain for some and fog for others has been the order of the morning, with more showers swirling around through the day as temps hold steady in the mid-40s. Late-day showers are again possible to lead off the final weekend of 2023, giving way to cool afternoon sunshine for Saturday. As the ball drops in Times Square Sunday night, raindrops switching to snowflakes is the likely scenario for northwest Ohio, though that quick clipper system will only deliver a dusting to 1/2″ by the first sunrise of the new year. Calmer and seasonably cool weather is expected for much of next week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

