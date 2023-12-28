12/28/23: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

TONIGHT: Drizzle and mist, rain showers also possible, mid to upper 30s. FRIDAY: Chance of sprinkles early, showers developing in the afternoon and evening, highs in the lower to mid 40s. SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny, enjoy the sunshine, highs in the mid 40s. SUNDAY (NEW YEAR’S EVE): Rain and snow showers developing, highs in the upper 30s. Snow showers likely overnight with up to 1/2″ of snow accumulation. MONDAY (NEW YEAR’S DAY): AM snow showers, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon, highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.