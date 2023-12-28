13abc Marketplace
Contests
Military Greetings
Home Giveaway
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

12/28/23: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

By Jay Berschback
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 6:09 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TONIGHT: Drizzle and mist, rain showers also possible, mid to upper 30s. FRIDAY: Chance of sprinkles early, showers developing in the afternoon and evening, highs in the lower to mid 40s. SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny, enjoy the sunshine, highs in the mid 40s. SUNDAY (NEW YEAR’S EVE): Rain and snow showers developing, highs in the upper 30s. Snow showers likely overnight with up to 1/2″ of snow accumulation. MONDAY (NEW YEAR’S DAY): AM snow showers, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon, highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body camera footage shows Toledo Police officers arresting a teen they found hiding in a...
BODYCAM: TPD arrests teen who allegedly fired gun in mall, injuring himself and 15-year-old
What should be a time of giving and yuletide cheer turned into a nightmare for a couple in...
Local woman has identity stolen, bank account drained days before Christmas
One person was killed in a crash on Dorr Street.
Community remembers teen killed in crash at Dorr and Crissey
Eric Scott, 16, was shot and killed in Toledo on Dec. 20, 2023. He was a football player at...
Springfield HS football player killed in Toledo shooting
Police are searching for 24-year-old Jermaine Johnson who is facing charges related to the...
TPD searching for second suspect charged in triple shooting that killed 14-year-old

Latest News

12/28/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
12/28/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
More spotty showers swirling through Friday, then it's a sunny Saturday and rain/snow mix late...
12/28: Dan’s Thursday Noon Forecast
More spotty showers swirling through Friday, then it's a sunny Saturday and rain/snow mix late...
12/28: Dan's Thursday Noon Forecast
Cooler Weather To Start 2024
December 28th Weather Forecast