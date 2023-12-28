13abc Marketplace
Contests
Military Greetings
Home Giveaway
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

December 28th Weather Forecast

Cooler Weather To Start 2024
By Ross Ellet
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 5:07 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Morning fog and rain are likely this morning. An isolated shower or drizzle could redevelop this afternoon with steady temperatures in the middle 40s. A few late day showers or drizzle could redevelop late Friday afternoon and evening on Friday with a high in the low 40s. Saturday will bring afternoon sunshine with a high in the low to middle 40s. There is a good chance for a rain and snow mix changing to snow Sunday night. Snow accumulations up to a half inch are possible around the time we start 2024. All of next week will bring highs in the upper 30s with a blend of sun and clouds. A calm pattern is expected most of next week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body camera footage shows Toledo Police officers arresting a teen they found hiding in a...
BODYCAM: TPD arrests teen who allegedly fired gun in mall, injuring himself and 15-year-old
What should be a time of giving and yuletide cheer turned into a nightmare for a couple in...
Local woman has identity stolen, bank account drained days before Christmas
One person was killed in a crash on Dorr Street.
Community remembers teen killed in crash at Dorr and Crissey
Eric Scott, 16, was shot and killed in Toledo on Dec. 20, 2023. He was a football player at...
Springfield HS football player killed in Toledo shooting
Police are searching for 24-year-old Jermaine Johnson who is facing charges related to the...
TPD searching for second suspect charged in triple shooting that killed 14-year-old

Latest News

December 28th Weather Forecast
12/27/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
12/27/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
12/27/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
12/27/23: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast
12/27/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
12/27/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast