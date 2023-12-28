December 28th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Morning fog and rain are likely this morning. An isolated shower or drizzle could redevelop this afternoon with steady temperatures in the middle 40s. A few late day showers or drizzle could redevelop late Friday afternoon and evening on Friday with a high in the low 40s. Saturday will bring afternoon sunshine with a high in the low to middle 40s. There is a good chance for a rain and snow mix changing to snow Sunday night. Snow accumulations up to a half inch are possible around the time we start 2024. All of next week will bring highs in the upper 30s with a blend of sun and clouds. A calm pattern is expected most of next week.

