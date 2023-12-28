Driver flees crash, leaving injured passenger alone in wreck

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are searching for the driver of a car that crash at the intersection of Reynolds and Angola around midnight Thursday.

Investigators say they found an injured passenger in the vehicle, but the driver had already fled the scene.

That person was taken to the hospital.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.