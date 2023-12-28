13abc Marketplace
Driver flees crash, leaving injured passenger alone in wreck
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 6:34 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are searching for the driver of a car that crash at the intersection of Reynolds and Angola around midnight Thursday.

Investigators say they found an injured passenger in the vehicle, but the driver had already fled the scene.

That person was taken to the hospital.

