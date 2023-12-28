Grant awarded to local agencies to promote traffic safety

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Promoting safety and reducing crashes on Ohio’s roads. That’s the goal of more than $23 million in grants agencies across the state are receiving. And some of those agencies are in our area.

Each of the department heads 13 Action News spoke with said the grant money is all about keeping people safe on the roads.

“That’s the ultimate goal. To make it safer for people to get around,” Captain Matt Luettke with the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office said.

The Ohio Traffic Safety Office awarded grants to several state agencies to support safety efforts. One of those agencies awarded is the Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office.

“This provides for extra patrols, particularly during weekends such as the Super Bowl, such as New Year’s Eve, where the probability of there being additional impaired drivers, or maybe aggressive drivers are out. So we will combat that by having extra patrols, extra deputies out on patrol,” Major Kurt Beidelschies with the Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office said.

Beidelschies says he believes that visible law enforcement presence reduces not only crime but also aggressive driving violations.

“So what we’re trying to do is reduce traffic crash fatalities and serious traffic crashes. So the more visible we can make deputies, the hope is that that will reduce aggressive driving behavior, that will reduce those crash causing violations and those crashes,” Beidelschies said.

That is also the goal of the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office. Part of the grant went toward the OVI Task Force.

“The officers that serve on the task force, they’re very committed. This is always, most of the time additional duties. So this is extra time spent away from their families. It’s a volunteer almost 100% of the time. I can speak for the sheriff’s office, 100% of the time it’s volunteer additional duty. So that’s time spent away from your families that those officers are willing to do to keep the community safe,” Luettke said.

Luettke says the funding helps other departments that may not have those resources.

“There’s always funding is always it’s always a very difficult part of law enforcement. The fear would be that there might be jurisdictions that couldn’t afford to have additional patrols out looking for something so important like keeping the community safe and looking for those people that are intoxicated while they’re driving,” Luettke said.

He acknowledges that it’s all about keeping people safe.

The grants come just two-and-a-half months after the distracted driving law began being fully enforced in the state of Ohio.

