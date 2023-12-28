Sylvania Fricker’s serves extremely raw chicken, offers apology and refund to family

SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - Some Facebookers are in a frenzy and it is all over raw chicken fingers that were served at the Fricker’s in Sylvania.

Lauren Bunting and Brandon Skeel say when they opened their takeout order of chicken fingers Tuesday night, it was severely undercooked.

“Right as I picked it up the breading just kind of fell off a little bit and as you and a lot of other people saw, it was just extremely raw inside. I was just taken by surprise,” said Bunting.

She took to social media about the situation, saying she wanted to warn others.

“I posted it because I have a lot of friends on there that are mothers and I just, I didn’t want anybody else to go there last night risking feeding their kids the same thing,” Bunting said.

The post also got the attention of the Lucas County Health Department.

A spokesperson tells us in an email that an official complaint against Fricker’s was made Wednesday morning adding in part.

“Based on the fact that we’ve only received a single complaint, our food safety supervisor says this was likely an isolated incident, and there isn’t an immediate threat to public health. But this is a valid complaint and we are investigating.”

A communications manager for Fricker’s corporate office tells 13 Action News over the phone they are trying to make things right for this family.

“Do we from time to time stub our toe and make a mistake? We absolutely do and we did last night. We apologized profusely to the people who were there and the health department did come out. They did give us a clean bill of health. They left us with their report,” said Jim Manley.

Both Bunting and Skeels believe the problem could have been handled more appropriately when it was first discovered, though.

“They also did not initially apologize at all to him while he was there and that’s kind of the big thing he really wanted because it involved our children. The food wasn’t for us, it was for them.”

The couple says they are not sure if they will be back, but according to Manley, this meal and their next meal will be completely comped.

