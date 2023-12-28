13abc Marketplace
Lt. Governor Husted discusses progress and obstacles experienced in 2023, future plans

By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 12:38 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted (R-Ohio) joins Action News Now to reflect on 2023 and look ahead to 2024.

He’s set to be deposed in a civil lawsuit between FirstEnergy and investors next year in a $60 million bribery scheme. Husted said he doesn’t believe he has much more to add to the conversation than he already has previously.

He addressed the lack of action taken by the Ohio House on marijuana legislation before lawmakers went home for their winter break, something that was a priority for the governor.

Husted, who grew up in Williams County, talked about how central Ohio is growing faster than the rest of the state, but said there are still areas where our region is capitalizing on new opportunities.

He also talked about how the state is preparing students for careers outside of the traditional path that sees someone go from high school to college to get a four-year degree.

He’s currently in his second term in the position after cruising to a re-election victory with Gov. Mike DeWine in 2022. Husted discussed his thoughts about what might be next for him in 2026 when his time in the position will be coming to a close.

Watch the full conversation in the video player above.

